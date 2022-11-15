Nov. 13, 2022: Last acres of corn and beans harvested

People are also reading…
We haven’t been able to get in the field in the last week as it’s been cloudy and cold enough to freeze and thaw the top on a daily basis. With a chance of snow in the forecast this week it looks like that trend will continue for our area for a while. Some of the very last acres of corn and beans have been harvested this week, officially putting a bow on crop harvest. The camaraderie of deer season is in full swing as there have been several nice bucks taken and memories being made with family and friends that will last a long time.