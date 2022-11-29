Nov. 28, 2022: '22 provided lots to learn

People are also reading…
The 2022 growing season is finished, and after a period of reflection we learned quite a bit. We experienced a near-ideal growing season. Three weeks in July yielded minimal rainfall and triple-digit temperatures that kept a really good crop from being a great crop in places. However, we were very fortunate with this year’s harvest. In this challenging yet gratifying industry, one thing is for sure, 2023 will provide its own set of challenge and blessings we will experience.