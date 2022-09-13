Sept. 12, 2022: More combines start rolling

People are also reading…
A few more combines have started rolling this week. Harvest reports coming in continue to be at or slightly above grower averages. Within the next week I would expect to see a majority of local trucks at the elevators or heading to and from a bin. Corn yield reports have been hit and miss for the area in general, with a primary factor being pollination timing in July. The earliest soybeans will be ready around Sept. 25, but most acres will have another week to 10 days into October before they will be ready.