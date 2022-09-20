Sept. 19, 2022: Soybeans take 'a hard turn'

People are also reading…
Harvest season is in full swing after warm temperatures to start the week helped take a point or two off of some of the wettest corn. Soybeans are taking a hard turn and early planted mid-to-late group 3 beans are at or very near combine ready. A chance of rain late in the week may slow things down a bit and allow for some time out of the field. Corn yield reports have mostly ranged from “as expected” to “pleasantly surprised.” Our area has been fortunate this year as we begin to bring in what will widely be considered a very successful crop.