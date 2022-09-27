 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sept. 26, 2022: Warm weather dries crops

People are also reading…

Harvest continues for our area, as some of the earliest beans are just starting to come out. Warm dry weather over the last 10 days has really dried out corn and beans in the field. Grain quality for corn and soybeans so far has been great. Lack of moisture during pod fill appears to have taken the top 5-10% of soybean yield attributable to bean size mostly off the table. We continue to move forward as some growers are working on plans for fall work spreading fertilizer and/or putting on NH3 in preparation for 2023 in the next few months.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News