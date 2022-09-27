Sept. 26, 2022: Warm weather dries crops

People are also reading…
Harvest continues for our area, as some of the earliest beans are just starting to come out. Warm dry weather over the last 10 days has really dried out corn and beans in the field. Grain quality for corn and soybeans so far has been great. Lack of moisture during pod fill appears to have taken the top 5-10% of soybean yield attributable to bean size mostly off the table. We continue to move forward as some growers are working on plans for fall work spreading fertilizer and/or putting on NH3 in preparation for 2023 in the next few months.