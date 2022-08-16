Aug. 15, 2022: Popcorn harvest is near

People are also reading…
As far as maturity and growth stage, some of the field corn in the area is denting. Producers are starting to pick up irrigation off of popcorn acres. They will start harvesting popcorn in a couple weeks or when field and plant moisture allows it. Fungicide applications are being made on soybeans for disease prevention. Cotton growers are spraying seasonal growth regulator and insecticide to combat red spider. Cooler afternoon temperatures were enjoyed by all. Some parts of the Bootheel are still very dry.