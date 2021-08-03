 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 2, 2021: Corn reaching dent stage

August 2, 2021: Corn reaching dent stage

  • Updated

A lot of field corn in the area has reached the kernel dent growth stage. Most soybeans are still in the reproductive stage of blooming and are tall enough to reach your hip. A lot of fungicide applications have been applied to crop acres this week. This is a direct result from the very hot, humid and wet last couple of weeks in July. Many nitrogen applications have been applied to cotton throughout the region. Some growers are still harvesting watermelons in the Bootheel.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News