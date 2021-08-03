A lot of field corn in the area has reached the kernel dent growth stage. Most soybeans are still in the reproductive stage of blooming and are tall enough to reach your hip. A lot of fungicide applications have been applied to crop acres this week. This is a direct result from the very hot, humid and wet last couple of weeks in July. Many nitrogen applications have been applied to cotton throughout the region. Some growers are still harvesting watermelons in the Bootheel.
August 2, 2021: Corn reaching dent stage