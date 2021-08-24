Last week brought scattered showers throughout the region. Most of the chemical applications on cotton have been with crop dusters due to wet soil conditions. The tops of cotton acreage are starting to bloom. Corn is really starting to cut out. Growers might start to harvest corn the first couple weeks of September or when the moisture level is suitable. Most soybeans in the area look pretty good, and the timely rains have helped, along with fungicide applications. This next week will be very humid and hot with the heat index returning to triple-digit numbers.
August 23, 2021: Cotton beginning to bloom