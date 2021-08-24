 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 23, 2021: Cotton beginning to bloom

August 23, 2021: Cotton beginning to bloom

  • Updated

Last week brought scattered showers throughout the region. Most of the chemical applications on cotton have been with crop dusters due to wet soil conditions. The tops of cotton acreage are starting to bloom. Corn is really starting to cut out. Growers might start to harvest corn the first couple weeks of September or when the moisture level is suitable. Most soybeans in the area look pretty good, and the timely rains have helped, along with fungicide applications. This next week will be very humid and hot with the heat index returning to triple-digit numbers.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News