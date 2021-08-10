 Skip to main content
August 9, 2021: Field corn reaching maturity

Insecticide applications are being applied on cotton acres to combat red spider and plant bugs. Field corn in the area is denting, reached maturity and starting to turn, a couple weeks from black layer probably. Warmer temperatures and humidity have returned, and farmers are starting the next round of irrigation on soybeans and cotton. Watermelon producers are still harvesting in places across the Bootheel. There were scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

