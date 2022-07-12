July 11, 2022: Severe heat, dryness in Bootheel

People are also reading…
Conditions are severely dry and very hot in in the Bootheel. Growers are irrigating day and night to battle the consequences of this recent heat wave. Most corn is tasseling in the area. Cotton producers are applying insecticide to combat plant bugs throughout the summer. Aerial applicators and crop dusters have been applying fertilizer. Peaches, watermelons and blackberries are being picked at this time. Last week, a few showers left folks with a small, limited amount of rain in the northern part of southeast Missouri, but most growers desperately need a rain.