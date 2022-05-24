May 23, 2022: Bootheel farmers planting several crops at same time

Warmer temperatures allowed farmers to return to the field. Many farmers are planting several crops all at the same time. Getting cotton and rice planted in an optimum-timed window is a major focus for those producers. A lot of folks are applying fertilizer when and where they can. Heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday stopped all planting and field activity. Most areas in the Bootheel received an inch and a half to four inches of rain. There are still a lot of soybean acres to be planted.
