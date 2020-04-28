Pat Seyer farms in Scott and Stoddard counties, growing corn, wheat, soybeans and rice. He is from Oran and serves on the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council board of directors.
April 27, 2020
We caught a little shower over the weekend. It was about a half-inch of rain, so things are looking good. There was some planting this week. Most people in the area are finished with corn. Some people are planting soybeans now. Compared to last year, things are looking good and progressing well.
April 20, 2020
Things are pretty decent here. We had a good week in the field last week. We’re finished with corn and rice planting. There’s still a lot of planting going on in the area. Some of the early planted corn is up. It is just spiking through. You can row it.
April 13, 2020
Last week we had a pretty good week. Quite a bit got done in the field. We got some corn planted, some rice planted. We got about three-tenths of an inch of rain over the weekend. We’re going to need a couple of days to dry out. We also caught a rain Tuesday night in some places, although we were able to run in other areas. So some fields still need drying out. Warmer days would be nice.
April 6, 2020
We just headed out with the planter today (April 6). Some spots are still wet, but we’re hunting and pecking, finding some high spots to plant. The forecast looks like clear sailing this week.