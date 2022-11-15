Nov. 13, 2022: From 70s to 30s

People are also reading…
The first half of the week had temperatures well into the 70s, close to touching 80. Towards the end of the week, a massive cold front brought a little snow and temperatures dropped into the 30s. I would say the majority of the 2022 crop is harvested. Growers are doing what post-harvest field work they can — hipping, discing, applying cover crops, fertilizer, etc. I feel comfortable saying just about all of the cotton in the area has been picked. The gins will stay busy well into the winter taking delivery of the cotton modules.