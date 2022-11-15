 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 13, 2022: From 70s to 30s

People are also reading…

The first half of the week had temperatures well into the 70s, close to touching 80. Towards the end of the week, a massive cold front brought a little snow and temperatures dropped into the 30s. I would say the majority of the 2022 crop is harvested. Growers are doing what post-harvest field work they can — hipping, discing, applying cover crops, fertilizer, etc. I feel comfortable saying just about all of the cotton in the area has been picked. The gins will stay busy well into the winter taking delivery of the cotton modules.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News