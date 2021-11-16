Nov. 15, 2021: Lots of cotton-picking in Bootheel

A lot of ground has been covered this past week. This includes folks finishing up harvest and applying post-harvest field work. There is still a lot of cotton to be picked in certain places in the Bootheel. Occasional rain and scattered showers made it hard for growers to pick last week. Others are finishing up cutting beans. Many stalk-cutters, discs and hippers are running on top of ground to lay ground by for the winter season. Cotton module trucks have been busy transporting picked cotton modules to gins.
