Nov. 28, 2022: Year was stressful, dry and average

2022 can be summarized as a stressful, very dry, yet average year by growers in Southeast Missouri. This spring planting season was miserably wet and caused most crops to be late-planted. The scorching summer growing season was super dry and extended into a full-blown drought as we approached harvest. This drought caused significant Mississippi River barge logistical issues at the worst time. Even with irrigation, most crops were very stressed throughout the year, and that was reflected in their yields. However, I do believe the grade and quality of this year’s cotton crop should be phenomenal due to the fact the dry weather allowed the plant to be picked better. I am thankful for this year and the lessons it taught me. God bless.