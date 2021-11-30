Overall, 2021 has been a great year! A lot of growers experienced very good corn and soybean yields. The planting season started off with a good productive March and early April, even though pesky spring rains eventually came. Spring rain showers caused a lot of growers to plant a little later than anticipated. Despite this, the crop did very well. In my opinion, this year’s cotton crop solely depended on the planting date, and it consisted of a production variance. I feel that this harvest has been very tasking yet rewarding. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Nov. 29, 2021: Harvest 'taxing, yet rewarding'