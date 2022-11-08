Nov. 6, 2022: Productive week for SE Missouri growers

People are also reading…
Last week was a very productive week for producers in Southeast Missouri. Cotton pickers have been able to continue to roll night and day due to dry field conditions. Most of the growers in the area either have finished cutting soybeans, or they are in the process of finishing. What cotton is left in the field was probably late-planted cotton due to heavy rains in the spring. Growers have started post-harvest field work. This includes discing or mowing stalks, burning fields, applying fertilizer and hipping field rows. Part of the Bootheel received about an inch of rain last week, but you can’t tell because of the drought.