Field and soil conditions have been very wet over the last week to 10 days. During this time, aerial crop dust applicators were very busy applying defoliant and boll-opener on cotton acreage. Warmer temperatures, along with sunshine, have helped open the cotton crop and dry the soil. At this time, producers are harvesting rice, corn, milo and soybeans throughout Southeast Missouri. Cotton producers in the Bootheel might try to pick before forecasted rain this week.
Oct. 11, 2021: Cotton ready to pick