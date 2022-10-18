 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022: Freeze hard on cotton bolls

A massive cold front will drop our low temperatures into the 30s this week. A freeze will help drop leaves and dry out soybeans. However, a freeze isn’t good on cotton bolls trying to open. As dry and warm as the weather has been, the grade and quality of the picked cotton should be very good. More rice fields have been cut and stubble has been burnt. Most of the corn in the area has been harvested. Growers are primarily focused on picking cotton and cutting beans along with some post-harvest field work. The Bootheel region is still in a drought.

