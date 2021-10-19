Oct. 18, 2021: Much ground covered this harvest season

Over the last week, a lot of ground has been covered during this harvest season. There are a lot of corn acres in Southeast Missouri this year, but most of the corn has been harvested to this point. Growers are in the middle of harvesting soybeans, too. Cotton producers started picking a couple weeks ago and cover more acres day by day. Hopefully, the forecast and field conditions will remain dry. I would say most rice growers are reaching their finishing point.
