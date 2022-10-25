Oct. 24, 2022: Cotton crop should be 'phenomenal'

People are also reading…
Cotton pickers are rolling day and night to pick while field conditions are very dry. This hot summer and current drought has been ideal for allowing the bolls to fully open. Again, the cotton’s grade and quality should be phenomenal. Most farmers are trying to finish harvesting soybeans. Honestly, the soil is almost too dry to do field work. It’s cracked open in a lot of places, and the top soil is hard and could be very abrasive. Last week, this drought limited the hours of operation for a local grain elevator along the Mississippi River. I would imagine moving this crop via river barge and those logistics have been a nightmare.