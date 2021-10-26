Warm weather and sunshine have allowed farmers to cover a lot of ground lately during harvest. Most folks are finishing up corn harvest, and most rice fields in my area have all been cut. Growers are in the middle of harvesting soybeans, and a few are probably finished with beans. Just this past week, cotton producers have picked a lot of cotton! Crews have worked day and night to pick as much as they can before forecasted rain and cooler temperatures. Some post-harvest field work is being done in places — field-burns, mowing stalks, discing and hipping old rows and field perimeters.
Oct. 25, 2021: Farmers covering lots of ground