Oct. 3, 2022: Everything hit at once

Everything has hit at once in the Bootheel. Growers are finishing up shelling corn, cutting rice and starting to harvest soybeans and pick cotton. A lot of defoliant and boll opener will be applied this week to drop the cotton leaves and accelerate opening. Producers are burning rice stubble and corn fields while doing post-harvest field work on that particular ground. Southeast Missouri is extremely dry by all means. Some areas haven’t received measurable rainfall in over a month to six weeks. The Mississippi River stage is even low.

