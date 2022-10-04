Oct. 3, 2022: Everything hit at once

People are also reading…
Everything has hit at once in the Bootheel. Growers are finishing up shelling corn, cutting rice and starting to harvest soybeans and pick cotton. A lot of defoliant and boll opener will be applied this week to drop the cotton leaves and accelerate opening. Producers are burning rice stubble and corn fields while doing post-harvest field work on that particular ground. Southeast Missouri is extremely dry by all means. Some areas haven’t received measurable rainfall in over a month to six weeks. The Mississippi River stage is even low.