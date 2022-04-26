April 25, 2022: It's slowly getting warmer

More rain for our operation this past week and weekend, but storms continue to be spotty. Areas not far from our operation continue to stay dry compared to an average spring in southwest Missouri. Heard stories and have seen pictures of early-planted corn spiking up and making its appearance. I would venture to say stands will have a wide range from good to poor. Temperatures are slowly getting warmer, however in that same breath Monday night’s low temp is in the mid-30s. We are still hopeful and grateful we don’t have to experience the droughts happening to the west and north of us.
Recently Listed