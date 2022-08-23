 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022: Salvage corn harvest lacks excitement

Corn harvest has started in our area. Obviously, it’s pretty much a salvage crop; no one is real excited about corn harvest compared to normal. Soybeans that have caught moisture really look decent for the summer they have had. Pod worms and other insects have been a problem in areas. We are currently applying insecticides and fungicide at the moment with hopes the weather continues to improve for the soybean crop. Farmers are trying to stay positive and make the most out of a bad year.

