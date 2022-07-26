 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 25, 2022: Praying hard for moisture

Unfortunately for the readers I’m beginning to sound like a negative broken record. We are extremely dry still here in southwest Missouri. Soybeans are hanging in there, but some are really showing some stress. On our farm we are chopping as I type, and the silage quality looks surprisingly good. I would say by the end of this week most acres will be past the point of salvage value. The best fields may adjust at 20-30 bushel and most don’t have an ear to show. The forecast looks very favorable end of this week. So we are praying hard we can catch some moisture. God bless, and have a good week.

