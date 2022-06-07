June 6, 2022: Wheat harvest around corner

This past week was more of the same with a few rounds of rain and not much drying weather. The wheat in southwest Missouri is really changing, and harvest will be here before we know it. The early planted corn in the area looks very strong for the most part. The excess rain and lack of sunlight has some mid- to late-planted corn looking pretty yellow and water logged. Only a few beans have been planted in the area and they are hit and miss on stand and quality. We’ll need a big window soon to get the majority of first-crop beans planted.
Recently Listed