Joe Meadows farms in Barton and Vernon counties. He started farming full-time in 2000, and he grows corn, soybeans and wheat.
April 27, 2020
Last week saw corn planting come to a halt with widespread rains of 2 inches, more or less, during the mid-week and then an additional 1 inch, more or less, on Friday (April 24). We are very wet currently. Most corn is planted, but only a small percentage has emerged. The weather in the upcoming week will be very crucial to the survival of the corn that has yet to emerge. This pattern is quickly becoming the new normal for our region.
April 20, 2020
Last week saw a tremendous push to get the area’s corn in the ground. Tractors were moving in all directions as the largest percentage of corn locally is now planted. Some of the earliest planted corn is starting to emerge. We have been blessed with two very productive weeks in a row.
April 13, 2020
Last week a tremendous amount of field work took place. Several acres of corn were planted throughout the area, but a cold and wet forecast kept the reins held back to a certain extent. We are receiving widespread rains of 1 inch or less across the area today (April 12). Planters will be rolling in full force as soon as conditions return to favorable later this week.
April 6, 2020
Last week the area was able to resume fertilizer and spraying operations. Widespread showers on April 4 slowed progress to a halt. Very little corn is in the ground here, but if the rain chances for the upcoming week don’t evolve I expect to see a lot of planters rolling by midweek.