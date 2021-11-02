Our area was pretty quiet for the week of Oct. 25. There was a few acres of beans harvested on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week consisted of rain and cold overcast skies. With a lot of our recent rains, it is causing some of the wheat acres to be drowned out in spots. If we are able to dry back out soon, I would expect to see several acres of wheat to be replanted in areas. There are still a lot of acres of double-crop soybeans to be harvested once conditions allow.
Nov. 1, 2021: Double-crop beans waiting to dry