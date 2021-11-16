Our area was pretty busy the first part of the week. We saw a good continuation of soybean harvest with the weather being near perfect. Quality of double-crop beans have looked pretty good so far with yields maintaining or slightly below. We also saw several more acres of wheat being planted across the territory. We received around 0.5 of an inch of rain on Wednesday locally, which stopped harvest for a brief period. Soybean harvest has seemed to continue over the weekend of the 13th, and another good forecast for harvest until middle to end of this week!
Nov. 15, 2021: Near-perfect weather aids bean harvest