During the week of the 15th, we still saw a lot of soybean harvest across the area. A lot of local growers are on their final few days of bean harvest. Yields have been all over the board from what I have heard. A couple local elevators are starting to reach full capacity on receiving beans. We missed the big chance of rain on the 17th even though it was still cloudy and a slight mist throughout the day. Also we are still seeing wheat going in the ground with promising prices on the board.
Nov. 22, 2021: Elevators near capacity on beans