Nov. 28, 2022: It's been a challenge

2022 was a challenge to say the least. Spring brought cool and wet weather when we would’ve like to be planting corn. This gave the corn that was planted a late and less-than-ideal start. In mid-June it quite raining and temperatures got extremely hot and remained that way until fall. Corn yields varied from 0-60 bushels and soybeans 0-35. There’s obviously exceptions in yield in scattered areas. Cattle producers were also greatly impacted by the drought. This winter is started to bring needed relief and optimism for next year. We will continue to stay positive and prepare for a new growing season next year.