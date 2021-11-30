Nov, 29, 2021: 'I am glad that is over'

As we look back on this year’s growing season, we can happily say “I am glad that is over.” Locally we had short windows to get corn planted in a timely manner, but if a producer was able to get it planted then they probably had one of the best seasons for high corn yields. Another widespread event that affected a lot was our late-June monsoon totaling 10-15 inches of rain in one week. This made a lot of double-crop beans have to be replanted. We had a very dry August and September, which may have compromised some of the quality and seed size we saw on first crop beans with lower yields. All in all we have had great weather for our fall harvest to finish our 2021 growing season.
