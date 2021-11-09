 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021: Full steam ahead in area

  • Updated

Our area has been full steam ahead during the second half of the first week of November. We saw a lot of harvest starting during the middle to end of the week, with conditions being near perfect. Our forecast for the first part of the week looks great for harvest to continue, until a chance of rain on Nov. 10. Wheat planting has started back with ground conditions improving daily with the sun we are receiving. Hoping that everybody is able to make good progress during this stretch of weather.

