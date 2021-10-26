Our area had a very productive week the week of Oct. 18. Conditions were ideal most of the week to see combines in the fields harvesting soybeans. I’ve heard some reports of the yields being below average this year, considering how dry we were the month of September and part of August. Also, ground conditions were near perfect for planting wheat, as a lot of farmers were pushing hard to get their wheat planted in this short window of opportunity. Most of our area received good amounts of rain on Saturday the 23rd, with some places receiving more than 2 inches. This rain event will keep things quiet for several days in our area.
Oct. 25, 2021: Rain keeping things quiet