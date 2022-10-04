Oct. 3, 2022: Irrigated corn harvest in home stretch

People are also reading…
Warm and dry continues to be the norm for us in Southwest Missouri. Irrigated corn harvest seems to be getting to the home stretch, with the late-planted acres finally reaching maturity. Cattlemen are rapidly losing hope of a fall fescue green up with no moisture in sight. Most have been feeding hay for weeks and this could set up a feeding period of 7-9 months for cattle producers. With hay and forage production way down, this could be a very serious situation for most cattlemen in our greater area. Soybeans are starting to mature much quicker than expected due to the drought. I’d say soybean harvest will be in full swing in a few weeks. Have a good week, and God bless.