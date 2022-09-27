Sept. 26, 2022: More of same -- hot and dry

People are also reading…
We’ve experienced more of the same in southwest Missouri this past week, hot and dry. Thursday we caught a front that lowered the temperatures and caught a small shower, but as we speak you’d never know it came through. Irrigated corn harvest continues, and a few soybeans are being harvested. I have heard irrigated corn yields are decent but nothing special. Wheat sowing will probably begin soon, but everyone seems to be waiting a week or two, hoping for some moisture and lower temperatures. Cover/grazing crops are a good option for us here but limited moisture seems to be the deciding factor for success. Have a good week! God bless.