Aug. 15, 2022: Dry week pushes corn

Dry week for southern Missouri. It has pushed corn closer to maturity. Much of the irrigation is still running where water remains — many lakes have used all the available water. We plan on chopping corn for silage this week and will have a better idea on yield potential for the area. Soybean fungicide applications have continued with the hopes of some rain and moisture this week. All things considered weather-related, the soybean yield potential looks really good. The chances look decent for rain at the start of the week and would benefit the late corn and soybeans. 

