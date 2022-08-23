Aug. 22, 2022: Double crops are bright spot

People are also reading…
We were fortunate to catch some rain in most of the area last week. Some corn to the south of us will be shelled this week. Soybeans continue to look really good. The bright spot appears to be the double crops. The timely rains have benefitted them greatly. Much of the summer forages are struggling, and it will be an interesting fall to see how those yield for grazing and baling purposes. Everyone is working on pre-harvest work equipment-wise, brush hogging and finishing hauling hay.