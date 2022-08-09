 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022. Yield checks show variability

We received some more rain in the area early in the week. Fungicide applications on beans are continuing. Choppers have also showed up to the area and have begun to get to work. Some yield checks are showing extreme variability on corn being harvested for silage. The corn is continuing to dry down and the farther south you go, the closer corn harvest is. Many people are finishing up with their hay crops, clipping pastures and road banks, and starting to work on equipment in preparation for fall. The soybeans have really changed over the past week, but more moisture will be needed to continue to move them along.

