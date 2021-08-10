 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 9, 2014: Another week without rain

August 9, 2014: Another week without rain

  • Updated

Another week without any rainfall. We missed some of the better rain chances we had. Some of the early corn in the area is starting to turn. Early-planted soybeans are starting to get a fungicide, insecticide and foliar feed treatment. They will need some rainfall in the near future to prevent aborting pods. Many guys who have irrigation available are back to irrigating. The next couple weeks are going to be crucial on our soybean crop, both early for pod development and the late-planted soybeans to keep growing.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News