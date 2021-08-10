Another week without any rainfall. We missed some of the better rain chances we had. Some of the early corn in the area is starting to turn. Early-planted soybeans are starting to get a fungicide, insecticide and foliar feed treatment. They will need some rainfall in the near future to prevent aborting pods. Many guys who have irrigation available are back to irrigating. The next couple weeks are going to be crucial on our soybean crop, both early for pod development and the late-planted soybeans to keep growing.
August 9, 2014: Another week without rain