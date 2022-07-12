July 11, 2022: Planting in area complete

People are also reading…
We received a few smaller rains through the week. Not significant amounts of moisture, but it helped to sustain crop conditions. I would call planting in the area complete. The planes are finishing off the fungicide on corn. Most all of the soybeans have emerged. Most people are working on a post application on soybeans. The long range forecast looks to be really hot and dry. The corn crop without any significant weather in the next week will start losing some potential and showing signs of heat stress.