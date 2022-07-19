July 18, 2022: People in 'survival mode'

People are also reading…
Another dry week and missed rain opportunities in southwest Missouri. Corn is starting to show some stress, and the early-planted soybeans are approaching a critical time. This forecasted heat for the week is knocking yield potential off greatly every day. People have begun to go into survival mode, baling all the hay they can, turning cattle into remaining grass, and keeping all the hay they can. Much of the soybeans that have yield potential aren’t getting a fungicide application until rain is in the foreseeable future. Everyone that has access to irrigation is trying to maintain yield potential and soil profile.