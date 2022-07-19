 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 18, 2022: People in 'survival mode'

People are also reading…

Another dry week and missed rain opportunities in southwest Missouri. Corn is starting to show some stress, and the early-planted soybeans are approaching a critical time. This forecasted heat for the week is knocking yield potential off greatly every day. People have begun to go into survival mode, baling all the hay they can, turning cattle into remaining grass, and keeping all the hay they can. Much of the soybeans that have yield potential aren’t getting a fungicide application until rain is in the foreseeable future. Everyone that has access to irrigation is trying to maintain yield potential and soil profile.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News