July 25, 2022: Heat saps corn yield potential

People are also reading…
The heat sure took a big chunk out of the corn yield potential this week. Lots of corn fields showing quite a bit of stress. Choppers are running in the area to the south. Some corn appraisals have been done and looking like lots of sub-100-bushel corn. The early beans sure need a rain also. They are in a critical time for pod fill. The pastures in the area are hanging on but turning brown in a hurry. Everyone has went ahead and baled up everything they can in preparation for the next couple of months.