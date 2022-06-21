 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 20, 2022: Corn stressing, but wheat harvest conditions ideal

It was a hot week last week. Corn in the area has been finished top-dressing. Lots needing a rain to soak in the nitrogen. The wet spring showed that the corn doesn’t have much of a root system under it, and much of the corn was stressing towards week’s end. Soybean planting is moving towards completion, with some areas struggling now for moisture. Wheat and fescue harvest began towards the end of the week. First time in a long time that harvest conditions have been great. Preliminary reports of good yield and quality. We will be needing a rain pretty bad by the end of the week for the corn especially. 

