June 27, 2022: Wheat quality good but yields disappoint

It was another hot week. Some of the areas were fortunate to catch some much-needed rain over the weekend. It was extremely spotty and more moisture will be needed as corn is beginning pollination. The cooler temperatures at the start of the week will help a lot. Rain chances around the holiday weekend would be a welcome sight. The heat did allow for some great progress on cutting wheat in the area. Quality is good, yields somewhat disappointing. Everyone working to finish planting soybeans had run out of moisture and were left with some hard decisions. This rain event should provide enough to get them out of the ground and allow everyone to get 100% planted.