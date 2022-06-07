June 6, 2022: Fields have extreme variability

Most all of the area had moisture to start the week. It did dry out nicely towards the end of the week. Still too wet to plant, but did allow for other activities. Most everyone was able to get some spraying applications done. I did see some top-dressing going on later in the week. With the moisture last month, the corn is going to need it, and earlier this year. Many fields have extreme variability in height, color and overall health. More rain coming this week, but next week looks promising to continue bean planting and help the wheat in the area mature.
