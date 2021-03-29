Dane Diehl farms with family in Bates County, raising corn and soybeans. He graduated from the University of Missouri, and he serves on the Missouri Soybean Association board, representing District 4.
Missouri CropWatch: Dane Diehl, West Central
Dane Diehl farms with family in Bates County, raising corn and soybeans. He graduated from the University of Missouri, and he serves on the Missouri Soybean Association board, representing District 4.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.