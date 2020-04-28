Dirk Diehl farms with family in Bates County. His operation includes corn, soybeans, cover crops and livestock.
April 27, 2020
Not much has changed since the middle of last week. Rainfall total was around 2 inches for the area, with some getting more. Rain will persist early this week. Corn is emerging around the area, and the soil needs to stay moist to prevent crusting. A few farmers were able to get some beans in the ground before the rain.
April 20, 2020
This past week a lot of corn got put into the ground. We were able to run last weekend and as of now we are about to wrap up corn planting, with just some bottom ground left. Early corn that got planted April 1 started emerging this week. Good chances of rain for the middle of the week into the weekend. Starting to see some warmer temps on the horizon. Finally.
April 13, 2020
A few corn planters were rolling last week until Sunday, when we got around an inch of rain for the area. We decided to leave the planter in the shed and got all our NH3 on and the fields worked and ready for the planter. Monday morning (April 13) ice was formed in a few places with temps dropping for the week. I doubt much field work will be done until this weekend or next week.
April 6, 2020
Field work is moving at a slow pace for the area. Rain last week delayed progress. Farmers have been putting on anhydrous/fertilizer, with a few farmers that planted corn last week. Pastures are being fertilized and harrowed. Weather conditions appear to be favorable this week with temps climbing into the 80s, but it will be short lived. Temps are going to back down into the 50s and lower next week and may sway farmers from planting corn this week.