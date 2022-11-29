 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022: A year of extremes

2022 was a year of extremes for this growing season. Most of the area showed severe signs of dry summer months. Bates County seemed to be right on the fringe. The farther south you went the worse the crops were. A wet August seemed to salvage most of the soybean crop and helped the corn hold on to some average yields in the area. Overall for the year it was a traditional Missouri summer with an average corn crop, and average to slightly above-average soybean crop. Here’s to 2023!

